Hong Kong exchange operator's Q3 profit rises 30% on investment funds gain

October 20, 2023 — 01:21 am EDT

By Selena Li

HONG KONG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's bourse operator on Friday reported a 30% jump in third-quarter profit, propelled mainly by higher net investment income from its managed funds while trading remained subdued due to a weaker macro sentiment.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) 0388.HK said profit in the three months through September rose to HK$2.95 billion ($377.2 million) from HK$2.26 billion a year earlier.

Net investment income of its corporate funds, which gained $360 million, was the biggest contributor to its overall profit increase.

Revenue rose 18% to HK$5.08 billion, helped by a 9% increase in with core business revenue, including listing and trading fees.

"The macro backdrop remains fragile, but the business is in good shape and is well-positioned to capitalise on slowly improving market sentiment," CEO Nicolas Aguzin said in a release.

($1 = 7.8208 Hong Kong dollars)

