Hong Kong exchange operator's Q3 profit rises 30%

HONG KONG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's bourse operator on Friday reported a 30% jump in profit for the third quarter.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) 0388.HK said profit in the three months through September rose to HK$2.95 billion ($377.20 million) from HK$2.26 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 7.8208 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

