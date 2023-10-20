News & Insights

Hong Kong exchange operator's Q3 profit rises 30%

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

October 20, 2023 — 12:19 am EDT

Written by Selena Li for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's bourse operator on Friday reported a 30% jump in profit for the third quarter.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) 0388.HK said profit in the three months through September rose to HK$2.95 billion ($377.20 million) from HK$2.26 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 7.8208 Hong Kong dollars)

