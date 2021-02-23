Hong Kong exchange operator reports 23% rise in 2020 profit

HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The operator of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange posted a rise of 23% in net profit for 2020, just beating estimates, thanks to higher trading volumes caused by volatile markets.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) 0388.HK posted a net profit of HK$11.51 billion ($1.48 billion), up from HK$9.39 billion a year earlier.

The average estimate of 24 analysts polled by Refinitiv was HK$11.3 billion.

($1=7.7542 Hong Kong dollars)

