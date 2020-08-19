Hong Kong exchange operator first-half profit up 1% on higher trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) reported on Wednesday a rise of 1% in first-half profit, as higher trading revenue fuelled by market volatility made up for investment losses.

The Hong Kong exchange operator's net profit rose to HK$5.23 billion ($673.54 million) in the first six months of 2020, from HK$5.21 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

