Hong Kong exchange operator first-half profit up 1% on higher trading

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK (HKEX) reported on Wednesday a rise of 1% in first-half profit, as higher trading revenue fuelled by market volatility made up for investment losses.

The Hong Kong exchange operator's net profit rose to HK$5.23 billion ($673.54 million) in the first six months of 2020, from HK$5.21 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

($1=HK$7.7501)

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Alun.John@thomsonreuters.com; +852-28415827;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.