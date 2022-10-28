Hong Kong Exchange launches new international carbon marketplace

Contributor
the Hong Kong newsroom Reuters
Published

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) on Friday announced the launch of "Core Climate, Hong Kong’s international carbon marketplace", a new international carbon marketplace that seeks to connect capital with climate-related products and opportunities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Asia and globally.

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) 0388.HK on Friday announced the launch of "Core Climate, Hong Kong’s international carbon marketplace", a new international carbon marketplace that seeks to connect capital with climate-related products and opportunities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Asia and globally.

(Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((farah.master@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More