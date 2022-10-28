Hong Kong Exchange launches new international carbon marketplace

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) 0388.HK on Friday announced the launch of "Core Climate, Hong Kong’s international carbon marketplace", a new international carbon marketplace that seeks to connect capital with climate-related products and opportunities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Asia and globally.

