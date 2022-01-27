Hong Kong Exchange Fund's 2021 investment income at HK$170.5 bln - HKMA

HONG KONG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment income of HK$170.5 billion ($21.9 billion) in 2021, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday, the lowest in three years.

In 2020, the exchange fund recorded adjusted investment income of HK$235.8 billion.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

($1 = 7.7912 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((twinnie.siu@thomsonreuters.com; 852-2841 5763; Reuters Messaging: twinnie.siu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.