Hong Kong Exchange Fund's 2019 investment income rises to second-highest on record

Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment income of HK$247.2 billion ($31.8 billion) in 2019, the second highest on record, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday.
