Hong Kong Exchange Fund Q3 investment loss HK$5.5 bln - HKMA

HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment loss of HK$5.5 billion ($705.44 million) in the third quarter, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

That compared with a HK$113.4 billion investment loss in the same period a year earlier.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

($1 = 7.7966 Hong Kong dollars)

