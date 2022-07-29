Hong Kong Exchange Fund posts H1 investment loss of HK$144.2 bln

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment loss of HK$144.2 billion ($18.37 billion) in the first six months of 2022, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

Its second-quarter loss amounted to HK$95.4 billion after a loss of HK$48.8 billion in the January-March quarter, HKMA said.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

($1 = 7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; editing by Jason Neely)

