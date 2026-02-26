Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Q4 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Ltd. (HKXCF.PK, HKXCY.PK) reported Thursday higher profit in its fourth quarter, with growth in revenues. Further, the firm announced higher dividend.

In the quarter, profit attributable to shareholders was HK$4.34 billion, an increase of 15 percent compared to the previous year's HK$3.78 billion. Basic earnings per share were HK$3.43, up 15 percent from HK$2.99 a year ago.

EBITDA, a non-HKFRS measure, grew 20 percent to HK$5.63 billion from HK$4.69 billion last year.

Revenue and other income increased 15 percent to HK$7.31 billion from HK$6.38 billion last year. Core business revenue was up 11 percent to HK$6.67 billion from HK$6.02billion a year ago.

Further, the company's Board declared a second interim dividend of $6.52 per share, paid wholly in cash. Combined with the first interim dividend, the full-year dividend amounts to $12.52 per share, a 35 percent increase over the previous year.

In Hong Kong, the shares closed Thursday's trading at HK$415.400, up 0.78 percent.

