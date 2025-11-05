Markets

Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Q3 Profit Climbs With Higher Revenues

November 05, 2025 — 12:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Ltd. (HKXCF.PK, HKXCY.PK) reported Wednesday significantly higher profit and revenues in its third quarter.

In the quarter, profit attributable to shareholders surged 56 percent to HK$4.90 billion from last year's HK$3.15 billion. Basic earnings per share grew to HK$3.88 from HK$2.49 a year ago.

EBITDA, on non-HKFRS basis, increased 59 percent to HK$6.23 billion from prior year's HK$3.93 billion.

Revenue and other income climbed 45 percent to HK$7.78 billion from HK$5.37 billion a year ago.

Core business revenues were HK$7.48 billion, up 54 percent from HK$4.85 billion last year.

The company noted that core business revenue growth was attributable to increases in trading and clearing fees from record Cash Market volumes.

