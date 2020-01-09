US Markets

Hong Kong exchange chief says economic 'devastation' from unrest will soon be apparent

HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - More than six months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong have not been helpful to the economy in the Chinese-ruled territory and the "depth of the devastation" will be seen in the coming weeks, said the chief executive of the city's stock exchange operator.

Addressing a Reuters Breakingviews event, Charles Li, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd's (HKEX) 0388.HKCEO also said that what made Hong Kong great was "one country, two systems".

