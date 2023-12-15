News & Insights

US Markets

Hong Kong exchange CEO Aguzin to step down in May

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

December 15, 2023 — 05:18 am EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Adds details on CEO change and background in paragraphs 2-5

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK said on Friday that CEO Nicolas Aguzin will step down in May next year, and will be replaced by the bourse operator's current Co-Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Y Chan.

Aguzin informed the board that he will not seek reappointment at the end of his current contract in May 2024, the company said.

Chan's appointment will be effective May 24, 2024 for a term of three years, HKEX added.

The company's board was earlier considering a plan that would have extended Aguzin's contract for a year, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week.

Hong Kong, once the epicentre of IPO deals, is now set to see the slowest year in terms of new listings in more than two decades.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.