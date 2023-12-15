Hong Kong exchange CEO Aguzin to step down in May

Adds details on CEO change and background in paragraphs 2-5

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK said on Friday that CEO Nicolas Aguzin will step down in May next year, and will be replaced by the bourse operator's current Co-Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Y Chan.

Aguzin informed the board that he will not seek reappointment at the end of his current contract in May 2024, the company said.

Chan's appointment will be effective May 24, 2024 for a term of three years, HKEX added.

The company's board was earlier considering a plan that would have extended Aguzin's contract for a year, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week.

Hong Kong, once the epicentre of IPO deals, is now set to see the slowest year in terms of new listings in more than two decades.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.