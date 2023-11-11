Hong Kong Embraces Crypto ETFs: The Gateway To Mainstream Adoption

Hong Kong's leaders are currently evaluating the potential to open up the market to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that would invest directly in cryptocurrencies.

This move is part of a broader initiative to establish Hong Kong as a central hub for digital assets in the Asia-Pacific region, while also addressing the challenges highlighted by the recent JPEX controversy, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.

The integration of such financial products should be a topic of interest at the forthcoming Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference scheduled for Nov. 14, where global financial hubs and their approaches to digital asset management will be a focus.

Julia Leung, the chief executive officer of the Securities and Futures Commission, in her inaugural international media interaction since her appointment on January 1, expressed openness to the idea, while noting certain stipulations.

"We welcome proposals using innovative technology that boosts efficiency and customer experience," Leung stated.

She emphasized the city's readiness to experiment with new offerings in the financial sector, provided they come with adequate risk management.

"We’re happy to give it a try as long as new risks are addressed. Our approach is consistent regardless of the asset," she said.

The possibility of introducing cryptocurrency-based ETFs has been seen as a gateway to bringing digital currencies into the mainstream investment world, especially since such funds would be accessible to a broad range of investors.

Also Read: Canaccord Genuity Bullish On MicroStrategy Citing Bitcoin Success Despite Volatility

Notably, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has seen a significant increase in value, doubling this year, amid speculation that major investment firms, including BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK), could soon receive approval to launch the first U.S. spot ETFs for the cryptocurrency.

In June, Hong Kong introduced a specialized regulatory framework aimed at virtual assets, a strategic move to reaffirm its status as a forefront financial hub.

The regulations are designed to attract business while prioritizing investor safety — a balance made all the more pertinent by the alleged HK$1.6 billion ($204 million) fraud at the unlicensed JPEX crypto exchange.

"The incident underscores the requirement for a robust, comprehensive regulatory framework," Leung said, highlighting the SFC's commitment to increased transparency in the licensing of virtual asset exchanges.

Read Next: SEC Charges SafeMoon Team With Orchestrating Crypto Grand Fraud

Industry titans BlackRock, DTCC, OCC, State Street, Société Générale, Hedera, Citi, BMO, Northern Trust, Citibank, Amazon, S&P Global, Google, Invesco, and Moody’s will join our November 13 Fintech Deal Day and November 14 Future of Digital Assets. Secure a spot here to join them!

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.