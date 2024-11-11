News & Insights

Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings Plans Key Board Meeting

November 11, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings (HK:0423) has released an update.

Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings is set to hold a board meeting on November 25, 2024, to discuss and approve its interim financial results for the six months ending September 2024. The board will also consider declaring an interim dividend, which could impact investor sentiment and stock performance.

