Hong Kong Economic Times Faces Increased Losses in 2024

Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings (HK:0423) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings reported a significant increase in losses for the six months ending September 2024, with net losses rising to HK$33.6 million compared to HK$19.8 million in the previous year. The company’s revenue dropped from HK$483.1 million to HK$407.7 million, affecting its gross profit margins. Investors may want to keep an eye on the company’s financial strategies as it navigates these challenging times.

For further insights into HK:0423 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.