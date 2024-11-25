Hong Kong Economic Times Faces Increased Losses in 2024

Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings (HK:0423) has released an update.
Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings reported a significant increase in losses for the six months ending September 2024, with net losses rising to HK$33.6 million compared to HK$19.8 million in the previous year. The company’s revenue dropped from HK$483.1 million to HK$407.7 million, affecting its gross profit margins. Investors may want to keep an eye on the company’s financial strategies as it navigates these challenging times.
