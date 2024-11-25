Hong Kong Economic Times Announces Interim Dividend

Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings (HK:0423) has released an update.

Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.03 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect payment on December 20, 2024, with the record date set for December 6, 2024. This announcement may attract investors looking for stable dividend returns in the Hong Kong stock market.

