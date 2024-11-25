News & Insights

Hong Kong Economic Times Announces Interim Dividend

November 25, 2024 — 05:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings (HK:0423) has released an update.

Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.03 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect payment on December 20, 2024, with the record date set for December 6, 2024. This announcement may attract investors looking for stable dividend returns in the Hong Kong stock market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

