Hong Kong developer to offer 300 homes at 50% discount to market price

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong property developer New World Development 0017.HK said on Monday it will sell 300 new homes at a discount of roughly 50% to the market price in the city's first subsidised private housing project.

As part of a move to provide more affordable housing in one of the world's most expensive property markets, New World said it will require a downpayment of just 5% of the unit price.

