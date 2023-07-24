News & Insights

Hong Kong court to hold hearings on China Evergrande restructuring plan in Sept

July 24, 2023 — 01:52 am EDT

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court will hold sanction hearings over whether to approve embattled Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK offshore debt restructuring plan on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6, the court ruled on Monday.

A convening hearing for Evergrande's offshore debt restructuring plan was held in Hong Kong's High Court on Monday. A separate hearing will also take place at a Cayman Islands court on Tuesday.

With total liabilities of $330 billion, Evergrande is the world's most indebted property developer, and its default in late 2021 has led to a string of defaults and uncompleted homes across China.

It announced a debt restructuring plan in March, proposing to creditors a basket of options to swap their debt into new bonds and equity-linked instruments.

Evergrande last week posted a combined loss of $81 billion in 2021 and 2022 and a rise in total liabilities in its long-overdue financial results, raising questions about the viability of its restructuring plan and operations among investors.

