Hong Kong court orders liquidation of developer China Evergrande

HONG KONG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Monday ordered the liquidation of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, a move likely to send ripples through China's financial markets as policymakers scramble to contain a deepening crisis.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer with more than $300 billion of liabilities, defaulted on its offshore debt in late 2021 and has become emblematic of a debt crisis that has engulfed China's property sector.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Xie Yu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Tom Hogue)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.