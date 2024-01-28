News & Insights

Hong Kong court orders liquidation of developer China Evergrande

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

January 28, 2024 — 09:08 pm EST

Written by Clare Jim and Xie Yu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Monday ordered the liquidation of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, a move likely to send ripples through China's financial markets as policymakers scramble to contain a deepening crisis.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer with more than $300 billion of liabilities, defaulted on its offshore debt in late 2021 and has become emblematic of a debt crisis that has engulfed China's property sector.

