Hong Kong could postpone Sept. 6 election for city legislature- public broadcaster RTHK

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Hong Kong's government could postpone by one year a vote for seats in the city's legislature scheduled for Sept. 6 amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in the global financial hub, public broadcaster RTHK reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government could postpone by one year a vote for seats in the city's legislature scheduled for Sept. 6 amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in the global financial hub, public broadcaster RTHK reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

A delay would be a blow for the opposition pro-democracy camp's attempt to win a historic majority in the city's assembly in the wake of Beijing imposing a new security law widely criticised by Western nations.

Pro-democracy candidates posted an overwhelming win in lower level district council elections last year.

Rival finance hub Singapore, which has had a larger coronavirus outbreak, held an election earlier this month.

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Michael Perry & Shri Navaratnam )

((marius.zaharia@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6358; Reuters Messaging: marius.zaharia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters