Hong Kong, China stocks rally on easing COVID curbs, property support

HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and China's major stock indexes rallied on Monday as China fine-tuned COVID-19 control measures and regulators outlined a plan to shore up liquidity in the struggling real estate sector.

Hong Kong-listed mainland property stocks .HSMPIopened up nearly 10%.

Large property developers Country Garden 2007.HK, Longfor Group 0960.HK, CIFI Holdings 0884.HK, Logan Property 3380.HKall jumped more than 20% in early trade.

Two sources told Reuters a notice to financial institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) outlined 16 steps to support the industry, including loan repayment extensions, in a major push to ease the deep liquidity crunch which has plagued the property sector since mid-2020.

Analysts said the easing of COVID curbs and the move to help real estate financing marked a "major turning point" in China's economic policies.

"These policies help to reduce policy uncertainty in the market," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Citi analysts described the measures to support the property sector as "soaking rain after a long draught."

"We view the PBoC & CBIRC policy could be a game-changer for being the first comprehensive supportive policy from central authorities, unlike previous piecemeal steps," they said.

