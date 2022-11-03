Hong Kong, China stocks drop as Fed rate hike, COVID kill rally

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and China stocks fell on Thursday after a two-day rally, as a fresh U.S. interest rate hike and rising COVID-19 cases in China fanned concerns about a further slowdown in global economic growth.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 3.1% to 15,339.49, wiping out Wednesday's gains. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 3.5%.

** In China, the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.8% to 3,647.90, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.2% to 2,997.81.

** The Fed shifted the outlook on tightening from short and sharp to long and high, putting to rest any thought of a near-term pause, hitting sentiment.

** The market was also weighed down by a private-sector business survey showing China's services activity contracted again in October amid fresh COVID-19 outbreaks.

** In the latest fallout, electric vehicle maker NIO NIO.N said it suspended production in the eastern city of Hefei amid rising COVID-19 cases and Yum China YUMC.N, operator of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains, said it was temporarily closing or reducing services at over 1,000 of its restaurants in China.

** China recorded 3,200 daily local COVID-19 cases for Nov. 2, the highest in two-and-a-half months, official data showed.

** In Hong Kong, stocks fell across the board, as the city's central bank raised rates following the Fed move.

** Most sectors fell in China too, but the tech-focused STAR Market .STAR50 rose 1.1%, while defence stocks .CSI399973 remained buoyant.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

