Hong Kong & China Gas Co. - ADR (HOKCY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. - ADR said on August 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.03 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 28, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.38%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOKCY is 0.00%, a decrease of 87.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 75.80% to 391K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.41% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hong Kong & China Gas Co. - ADR is 0.94. The forecasts range from a low of 0.75 to a high of $1.18. The average price target represents an increase of 34.41% from its latest reported closing price of 0.70.

The projected annual revenue for Hong Kong & China Gas Co. - ADR is 63,553MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 313K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 78K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

