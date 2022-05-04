Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed move

Adds Fed move

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.25%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the Fed's as the city's currency HKD=D3 is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower inflation.

