Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed move

HONG KONG, March 17 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 0.75%, matching the size of a rate hike announced by the U.S. Federal Reserve hours earlier.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves lock-step with the U.S. central bank as the city's currency HKD=D3 is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year's end, taking an aggressive stance against inflation.

"The U.S.'s entry to the rate hike cycle is within market expectation," HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue said in a statement. "Our financial systems and money markets have continued to operate in an orderly and smooth manner."

HKMA will closely monitor markets with a view to maintaining stability in Hong Kong's financial and monetary systems, Yue added, noting that global markets have been very volatile, and Hong Kong would not be immune.

