Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed hike

July 26, 2023 — 07:08 pm EDT

Written by Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 5.75%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city's currency HKD=D3 is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the economy still needed to slow and the labor market to weaken for inflation to "credibly" return to the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

