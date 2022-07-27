Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed hike

HONG KONG, July 28 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 75 basis points to 2.75%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States' as the city's currency HKD=D3 is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Alun John; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

