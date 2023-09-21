Hong Kong central bank leaves interest rate unchanged, tracking Fed

Add HSBC's move in 4th paragraph

HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday left its base rate charged through the overnight discount window unchanged at 5.75%, tracking a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep rates steady.

The U.S. central bank held interest rates steady as expected at the end of a two-day policy meeting but projected another rate hike by year end and monetary policy significantly tighter through 2024 than previously expected.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city's currency HKD=D3 is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

HSBC Holdings 0005.HK also said it will keep its best lending rate in Hong Kong unchanged at 5.875%.

"The financial and monetary markets of Hong Kong continue to operate in a smooth and orderly manner," HKMA said, adding the Hong Kong dollar exchange rate remains stable and the Hong Kong dollar interbank rates might remain high for some time.

