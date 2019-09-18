Hong Kong central bank cuts interest rate after Fed move

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday lowered its base rate charged through the overnight discount window HKDR= by 25 basis points to 2.25%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut of the same margin.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves lock-step with the United States' as the city's currency HKD=D3 is pegged to the greenback at a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

The Fed lowered rates on Wednesday for the second time this year "to provide insurance against ongoing risks" including weak global growth and resurgent trade tensions, Chair Jerome Powell said.

The Hong Kong Dollar was last seen at 7.8297 per dollar, little changed on the day.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Kim COghill)

