Hong Kong brain drain gathers pace with Alder exit

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong’s top securities watchdog is leaving the crisis-hit Chinese territory. Ashley Alder is stepping down as Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) chief executive to chair Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority. Alder, who starts in January after 11 years as a generally respected occupant of the SFC’s hot seat, will take over an institution grappling with internal strife and accusations of ineptitude in handling scandals like the 2019 collapse of investment firm London Capital & Finance https://www.cityam.com/treasury-fca-failed-to-properly-regulate-london-capital-and-finance. A track record of going after big financial names in the Fragrant Harbour gives hope he may help strengthen the FCA’s resolve.

For Hong Kong, Alder’s departure implies a further blow to its diminishing reputation as a well-run financial centre built on the rule of law. The appointment last year of ex-banker Nicolas Aguzin as CEO of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing group shows the city retains some ability to woo foreign talent. But it has also lost over 100,000 residents https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/27/people-are-leaving-hong-kong-and-here-is-where-they-are-going.html, often highly educated ones, since Beijing in 2020 imposed a draconian national security law. British judges have also withdrawn https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/30/uk-judges-withdraw-from-hong-kong-court-of-final-appeal from Hong Kong’s top court, citing dwindling civil liberties. Compared to just three years ago, moving Westwards looks more attractive. (By Lisa Jucca)

