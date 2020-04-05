Hong Kong Bourse Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had accelerated almost 1,850 points or 8.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,235-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to ever-increasing coronavirus concerns and an expected tumble in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, oil companies and casinos.

For the day, the index fell 43.95 points or 0.19 percent to finish at the daily high of 23,236.11 after moving as low as 23,030.58.

Among the actives, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plummeted 3.20 percent, while BOC Hong Kong surged 3.15 percent, Wharf Real Estate plunged 3.11 percent, China Mobile soared 2.62 percent, Sands China tumbled 1.80 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical spiked 1.60 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas accelerated 0.93 percent, CITIC skidded 0.91 percent, Tencent Holdings sank 0.90 percent, WH Group jumped 0.83 percent, CNOOC dropped 0.81 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.77 percent, Galaxy Entertainment lost 0.73 percent, Sino Land climbed 0.62 percent, Pin An Insurance fell 0.60 percent, AIA Group advanced 0.57 percent, China Mengniu Dairy added 0.56 percent, New World Development rose 0.12 percent and China Life Insurance was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks opened lower on Friday and moved deeper into negative territory as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 360.91 points or 1.69 percent to finish at 21,052.53, while the NASDAQ lost 114.23 points or 1.53 percent to 7,373.08 and the S&P 500 fell 38.25 points or 1.51 percent to 2,488.65. For the week, the Dow lost 2.7 percent, the NASDAQ fell 1.7 percent and the S&P sank 2.1 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street came after a Labor Department report showed that employment in the U.S. fell much more than expected in March - sending the jobless rate up to 4.4 percent from 3.5 percent in February.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday, climbing for a second straight day on rising hopes of deep production cuts by major oil producers. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $3.02 or 12 percent at $28.34 a barrel.

OPEC was supposed to meet today in a conference that would have included Russia and Saudi Arabia, who are at the center of the current production dispute. But the meeting was postponed by rising tensions between the two, setting up crude for heavy losses today.

