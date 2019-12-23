Hong Kong Bourse Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, advancing more than 100 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,900-point plateau and it may continue its winning streak on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on growing optimism for improved trade. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were modestly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the casinos and oil companies were capped by weakness from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index added 35.06 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 27,906.41 after trading between 27,830.08 and 28,024.62.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 2.08 percent, while WH Group soared 1.93 percent, CNOOC spiked 1.28 percent, Galaxy Entertainment accelerated 1.08 percent, AIA Group plummeted 0.88 percent, Ping An Insurance plunged 0.76 percent, Sands China jumped 0.76 percent, Tencent Holdings climbed 0.69 percent, AAC Technologies advanced 0.61 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical perked 0.43 percent, China Mobile dropped 0.39 percent, New World Development sank 0.38 percent, Techtronic Industries skidded 0.32 percent, China Life Insurance shed 0.23 percent, CITIC lost 0.19 percent, BOC Hong Kong fell 0.18 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.17 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.13 percent and China Mengniu Dairy was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved modestly higher on Monday, extending recent gains and sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 96.44 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 28,551.53, while the NASDAQ rose 20.69 points or 0.23 percent to 8,945.65 and the S&P 500 gained 2.79 points or 0.09 percent to 3,224.01.

The continued strength on Wall Street came on the heels of news that China's Finance Ministry has announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products, including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals and some high-tech components.

Trading activity remained relatively subdued, however, with some traders looking to get a head start on the Christmas holiday.

In economic news, the Commerce Department saw an unexpected slump in durable goods orders, and it also noted a significant increase in U.S. new home sales in November.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Monday, although gains were marginal as traders refrained from big moves ahead of upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for February ended up $0.08 at $60.52 a barrel.

