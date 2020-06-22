Hong Kong Bourse Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 700 points or 2.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,510-point plateau although it's predicted to move higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism that the economy will continue to recover from the Covid-19 shutdown. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the casinos, financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 132.55 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 24,511.34 after trading between 24,391.17 and 24,628.95.

Among the actives, Galaxy Entertainment plummeted 3.68 percent, while Sino Land plunged 3.49 percent, Techtronic Industries tanked 3.14 percent, Tencent Holdings surged 3.00 percent, Sands China tumbled 2.97 percent, China Resources skidded 2.71 percent, WH Group retreated 2.46 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical declined 2.01 percent, AAC Technologies jumped 1.94 percent, AIA Group climbed 1.81 percent, CITIC surrendered 1.40 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dropped 1.31 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 1.17 percent, China Life Insurance shed 1.00 percent, BOC Hong Kong lost 0.82 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.67 percent, China Mobile slid 0.55 percent, Ping An Insurance dipped 0.38 percent, CNOOC slipped 0.34 percent, New World Development was down 0.21 percent, China Mengniu Dairy eased 0.16 percent and Hang Lung Properties was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, shaking off early directionless trade to finish in the green.

The Dow added 153.50 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 26,024.96, while the NASDAQ jumped 110.35 points or 1.11 percent to end at 10,056.47 and the S&P 500 rose 20.12 points or 0.65 percent to close at 3,117.86.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders continued to express optimism the U.S. economy will quickly recover from the coronavirus-induced setback. Recent retail sales and employment data far exceeded estimates, helping reinforce hopes of a V-shaped recovery even as most economists urge caution.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 183,000 new coronavirus infections were reported globally on Sunday, the biggest single-day increase since the outbreak began.

Traders shrugged off a report from the National Association of Realtors showing a continued nosedive in existing home sales in May.

Crude oil prices rose fairly sharply on Monday as traders continued to bet energy demand will increase despite reports showing a surge in new coronavirus infections. West Texas Crude oil futures contracts for July expired at $40.46 barrel, gaining $0.71 or 1.8 percent for the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.