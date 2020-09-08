Hong Kong Bourse Predicted To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday halted the four-day losing streak in which it had declined more than 550 points or 2.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,620-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed consolidation on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology stocks expected to drag the markets lower. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the casinos and mixed performances from the oil companies and properties.

For the day, the index rose 34.69 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 24,624.34 after trading between 24,341.32 and 24,785.26.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skyrocketed 4.74 percent, while China Life Insurance surged 2.63 percent, Hang Lung Properties plummeted 2.40 percent, Sands China plunged 2.26 percent, China Mobile soared 1.81 percent, Techtronic Industries tanked 1.42 percent, Hang Seng Bank collected 1.41 percent, AIA Group tumbled 1.34 percent, Ping An Insurance spiked 1.24 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas accelerated 1.08 percent, BOC Hong Kong jumped 0.90 percent, Sino Land climbed 0.86 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 0.85 percent, China Resources Land retreated 0.69 percent, AAC Technologies gathered 0.64 percent, China Mengniu Dairy perked 0.54 percent, Tencent Holdings declined 0.49 percent, CNOOC advanced 0.48 percent, CITIC added 0.44 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical sank 0.38 percent, Galaxy Entertainment lost 0.26 percent and WH Group, Power Assets and New World Development were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower and remained solidly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 632.42 points or 2.25 percent to finish at 27,500.89, while the NASDAQ plummeted 465.44 points or 4.11 percent to end at 10,847.69 and the S&P 500 tumbled 95.12 points or 2.78 percent to close at 3,331.84.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to cash in on recent strength in the markets, with the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 pulling back further off record highs. Technology stocks helped to lead the way lower once again, as Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) all saw steep losses.

Energy stocks also took a hit as crude oil futures settled at near three-month lows on Tuesday as prices fell sharply amid renewed worries about outlook for energy demand due to rising tensions between the U.S. and China, a stronger dollar and a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in Europe.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $3.01 or 7.6 percent at $36.76 a barrel after hitting a low of $36.13 in the session.

