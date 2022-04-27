Hong Kong bourse operator's first-quarter profit falls 31% as trading volumes slow

The Hong Kong stock exchange operator on Wednesday reported a 31% fall in first-quarter profit due to lower trading volumes.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK reported first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of HK$2.67 billion ($340 million), down from HK$3.84 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 7.8460 Hong Kong dollars)

