Hong Kong bourse operator's first-quarter profit falls 31% as trading volumes slow

HONG KONG, April 27 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange operator on Wednesday reported a 31% fall in first-quarter profit due to lower trading volumes.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK reported first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of HK$2.67 billion ($340 million), down from HK$3.84 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 7.8460 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.