Hong Kong bourse operator seeks market feedback on ESG guidelines

April 14 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a unit of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK, on Friday sought market feedback on ways to improve climate-related disclosures under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework.

The exchange proposes to mandate all listed companies to make climate-related disclosures in their ESG reports, and introduce new climate-related disclosures aligned with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Climate Standard, the bourse operator said.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.