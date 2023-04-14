Hong Kong bourse operator seeks market feedback on ESG guidelines

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

April 14, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Riya Sharma for Reuters ->

April 14 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a unit of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK, on Friday sought market feedback on ways to improve climate-related disclosures under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework.

The exchange proposes to mandate all listed companies to make climate-related disclosures in their ESG reports, and introduce new climate-related disclosures aligned with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Climate Standard, the bourse operator said.

