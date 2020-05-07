Hong Kong bourse operator profit falls 13% in first quarter

Alun John Reuters
Published

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) on Thursday reported a 13% drop in first-quarter profit as investment losses outweighed a surge in trading volumes.

The Hong Kong bourse operator's net profit fell to HK$2.26 billion ($291.58 million) in the first three months of 2020, from HK$2.61 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 7.7510 Hong Kong dollars)

