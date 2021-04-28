Hong Kong bourse operator HXEX's Q1 profit up 70% on trading surge

Adds details

HONG KONG, April 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK on Wednesday posted a 70% rise in first-quarter profit, thanks to a surge in trading volumes.

The Hong Kong bourse operator's (HKEX) net profit rose to HK$3.84 billion ($494.72 million) in the first three months of 2021, a record quarterly high, from HK$2.26 billion a year earlier, when profits were lower than usual due to a decline in the value of HKEX's investments during the stock market rout.

Average daily turnover of shares and other Hong Kong-listed products also reached a record high in the first three months of this year, surging 86% to $224.4 billion compared to a year earlier.

HKEX makes the bulk of its revenue from trading fees, which was particularly strong via the stock connect schemes that link Hong Kong with the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses.

Companies, including Chinese video-streaming platform Kuaishou 1024.HK, raised $9.8 billion dollars through initial public offerings (IPOs) in Hong Kong in the quarter, according to Refinitiv data. The exchange ranked third globally, behind the Nasdaq and NYSE, in terms of the money raised via IPOs.

HKEX's new CEO, Nicolas Aguzin, previously head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's JPM.N international private bank, will start work in May, the bourse had said in February.

($1 = $1.0000)

($1 = 7.7621 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, additional reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Vinay Dwivedi)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.