Hong Kong bourse operator first quarter profits rise 70%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on Wednesday posted a 70% rise in first-quarter profit on the back of high trading volumes.

The Hong Kong bourse operator's net profit rose to HK$3.84 billion ($494.72 million) in the first three months of 2021, from HK$2.26 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 7.7619 Hong Kong dollars)

