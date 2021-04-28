Hong Kong bourse operator first quarter profits rise 70%

HONG KONG, April 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK on Wednesday posted a 70% rise in first-quarter profit on the back of high trading volumes.

The Hong Kong bourse operator's net profit rose to HK$3.84 billion ($494.72 million) in the first three months of 2021, from HK$2.26 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 7.7619 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

