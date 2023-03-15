Hong Kong bourse operator files for RMB counter for trading of its shares

March 15, 2023 — 04:54 am EDT

March 15 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a unit of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK, said on Wednesday it has made an application to launch a renminbi counter for trading of its shares to support the development of the currency in the local market.

The bourse operator had in December announced plans to introduce a new dual counter trading model in the first half of 2023.

