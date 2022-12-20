US Markets

Hong Kong bourse opens New York office in internationalisation push

December 20, 2022 — 04:46 am EST

Written by Selena Li for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) 0388.HK on Tuesday announced it had opened a new office in New York, expanding its international footprint to appeal to global clients.

The first office outside Asia is tasked with promoting the bourse's liquid primary and secondary cash markets, its connectivity with mainland China’s markets and its derivative offerings, the exchange said in a release.

Laura Cha, chairman of the city's bourse operator told  audience of Reuters NEXT conference last month that the firm was making a push to broaden its international footprint in product offering, highlighting the exchange's internationalisation ambition.

HKEX runs offices in several Asian locations.

