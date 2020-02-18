Hong Kong Bourse May Take Further Damage On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 230 points or 0.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,530-point plateau and it's likely to open in the red again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on disappointing earnings news. The European markets and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 429.40 points or 1.54 percent to finish at 27,530.20 after trading between 27,496.25 and 27,771.30.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 3.65 percent, while CNOOC plunged 2.12 percent, Tencent Holdings tumbled 2.02 percent, CITIC skidded 2.00 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical retreated 1.55 percent, AIA Group declined 1.48 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 1.17 percent, Ping An Insurance sank 1.14 percent, Galaxy Entertainment and China Life Insurance both shed 1.13 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 1.08 percent, WH Group fell 0.84 percent, China Mobile slid 0.38 percent and Sands China added 0.12 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened in the red on Tuesday and stayed there most of day, although the NASDAQ peeked above the unchanged line at the session's end.

The Dow shed 165.89 points or 0.56 percent to end at 29,232.19, while the NASDAQ rose 1.57 points or 0.02 percent to 9,732.74 and the S&P 500 fell 9.87 points or 0.29 percent to 3,370.29.

The weakness on Wall Street came after tech giant Apple (AAPL) warned of weaker than previously forecast second quarter revenue. Apple expects to miss its forecast for Q2 due to lower iPhone production and weak Chinese demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Disappointing earnings news from Walmart (WMT) also weighed on the markets after the retail giant reported weaker than expected fourth quarter results and provided disappointing guidance.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said growth in New York manufacturing activity saw a notable acceleration in February. A separate report from the National Association of Home Builders showed a slight deterioration in homebuilder confidence in February.

Crude oil futures ended flat on Tuesday with traders weighing the impact of the coronavirus on global energy demand and OPEC and allies' move on production cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended at $52.05 a barrel, unchanged from previous close.

