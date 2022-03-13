Hong Kong Bourse May Take Further Damage On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after halting the four-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 1,850 points or 8.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 20,550-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak thanks to rising crude oil prices and tumbling technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the properties, casinos, oil companies and technology stocks.

For the day, the index tumbled 336.47 points or 1.61 percent to finish at 20,553.79 after trading between 20,079.15 and 20,778.86.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies and CNOOC both retreated 3.07 percent, while AIA Group surged 3.07 percent, Alibaba Group tanked 5.52 percent, Alibaba Health Info slumped 2.30 percent, ANTA Sports skidded 2.54 percent, China Life Insurance and New World, Development both dipped 0.33 percent, China Mengniu Dairy lost 1.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and Techtronic Industries both slid 0.85 percent, China Resources Land surrendered 3.26 percent, CITIC gained 0.23 percent, Country Garden tumbled 3.50 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical stumbled 2.31 percent, Galaxy Entertainment sank 1.44 percent, Hang Lung Properties rallied 1.11 percent, Henderson Land shed 1.25 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 1.04 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.22 percent, JD.com plummeted 11.04 percent, Li Ning declined 3.21 percent, Longfor weakened 1.55 percent, Meituan plunged 6.10 percent, Xiaomi Corporation added 0.59 percent and WuXi Biologics dropped 1.39 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened higher on Friday but were unable to hold on to their gains and finished firmly in the red.

The Dow skidded 229.91 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 32,944.19, while the NASDAQ tumbled 286.19 points or 2.18 percent to end at 12,843.81 and the S&P 500 sank 55.21 points or 1.30 percent to close at 4.204.31. For the week, the Dow shed 2 percent, the NASDAQ lost 3.5 percent and the S&P fell 2.9 percent.

Rising worries about the economic impact of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine war and the various sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and the Western allies rendered the mood bearish.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted a bigger than expected drop in U.S. consumer sentiment in March. The report also showed that one-year inflation expectations jumped to 5.4 percent in March from 4.9 percent in February, while five-year inflation expectations held at 3.0 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Friday on concerns about disruptions in supply amid uncertainty about any meaningful progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $3.31 or 3.1 percent at $109.33 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed 5.5 percent in the week.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide Q4 numbers for industrial production later today; in the three months prior, industrial production was up 7.8 percent on year.

