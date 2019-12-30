Hong Kong Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Tuesday.

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 450 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 28,320-point plateau although the rally may stall on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on easing crude oil prices, with profit taking also expected ahead of the new year. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the properties and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the financials.

For the day, the index rose 93.97 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 28,319.39 after trading between 28,165.13 and 28,418.65.

Among the actives, Wharf Real Estate surged 3.60 percent, while Techtronic Industries soared 1.90 percent, AIA Group spiked 1.48 percent, New World Development accelerated 1.33 percent, China Resources Land jumped 1.05 percent, WH Group climbed 0.99 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 0.93 percent, Ping An Insurance gathered 0.65 percent, China Mengniu Dairy dropped 0.63 percent, CNOOC perked 0.62 percent, China Mobile added 0.61 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.53 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.50 percent, CITIC sank 0.39 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and Tencent Holdings both lost 0.21 percent, Sands China rose 0.12 percent, Galaxy Entertainment was up 0.09 percent and BOC Hong Kong and CSPC Pharmaceutical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved mostly lower in light volume on Monday, pulling back from record highs as traders cashed in ahead of the new year.

The Dow shed 183.12 points or 0.64 percent to 28,462.14, while the NASDAQ lost 60.62 points or 0.67 percent to 8,945.99 and the S&P 500 fell 18.73 points or 0.58 percent to 3,221.29.

Trading activity was subdued, however, as some traders remained away from their desks ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Wednesday.

In economic news, MNI Indicators said Chicago-area business activity continued to contract in December, although the pace of contraction slowed from the previous month. Also, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales in the U.S. rebounded in November.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and ended slightly lower on Monday, snapping a four-session winning streak. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.04 at $61.68 a barrel after rising to a high of $62.34 earlier in the day.

