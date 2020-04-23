Hong Kong Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in consecutive trading days, advancing more than 185 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 23,975-point plateau although the rally may stall on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is unclear, with coronavirus concerns and a surge from crude oil prices warring for attention. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the casinos, properties and oil companies.

For the day, the index rose 83.96 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 23,977.32 after trading between 23,806.30 and 24,107.88.

Among the actives, Galaxy Entertainment surged 3.59 percent, while Sands China soared 2.77 percent, Techtronic Industries and CNOOC both spiked 2.43 percent, WH Group accelerated 1.57 percent, AAC Technologies tumbled 1.49 percent, China Mengniu Dairy jumped 1.48 percent, Power Assets perked 1.37 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas climbed 1.02 percent, China Resources Land gathered 0.97 percent, New World Development advanced 0.80 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical added 0.76 percent, AIA Group dropped 0.64 percent, Tencent Holdings gained 0.54 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.53 percent, BOC Hong Kong lost 0.43 percent, Ping An Insurance increased 0.32 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.20 percent, CITIC fell 0.13 percent, China Mobile was up 0.08 percent and China Life Insurance was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers is murky as stocks fluctuated on Thursday before eventually ending the session little changed after failing to sustain an early rally.

The Dow added 39.44 points or 0.17 percent to 23,515.26, while the NASDAQ eased 0.63 points or 0.01 percent to 8,494.75 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.51 points or 0.05 percent to 2,797.80.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders reacted to conflicting reports regarding Gilead Sciences' (GILD) potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir after reports said the drug "flopped" in its first randomized clinical trial.

In economic news, the Labor Department said more than 4 million people filed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, although that reflects a continued decline from the nearly 7 million people that filed first-time claims in the last week of March.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Thursday, extending gains from the previous session on an escalation in tensions in the Middle East and expectations of an output cut. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.72 or 20 percent at $16.50 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.