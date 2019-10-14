Hong Kong Bourse May Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 840 points or 3.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,520-point plateau although it's ripe for profit taking on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft on renewed uncertainty about a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets finished in the red and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and insurance companies.

For the day, the index gained 213.41 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 26,521.85 after trading between 26,386.41 and 26,636.93.

Among the actives, WH Group surged 4.32 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment soared 4.27 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical spiked 4.24 percent, Techtronic Industries accelerated 4.20 percent, Sands China jumped 2.96 percent, BOC Hong Kong climbed 1.16 percent, China Resources Land skidded 1.12 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.12 percent, Ping An Insurance advanced 1.07 percent, Tencent Holdings gathered 1.05 percent, China Life Insurance perked 0.86 percent, AAC Technologies dropped 0.76 percent, AIA Group added 0.75 percent, CNOOC sank 0.66 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gained 0.64 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 0.52 percent, China Mobile lost 0.30 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.21 percent and New World Development was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow shed 29.23 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 26,787.36, while the NASDAQ lost 8.39 points or 0.10 percent to 8,048.65 and the S&P 500 fell 4.12 points or 0.14 percent to 2,966.15.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid light volume due to the Columbus Day holiday as well as renewed uncertainty about a trade deal with China as reports suggest China wants another round of talks before signing the agreement.

Traders are also adopting a wait-and-see attitude ahead of earnings season, which kicks off this week.

Crude oil futures drifted lower Monday on weak data out of China and Brexit concerns weighed on the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended down $1.11 or 2 percent at $53.59 a barrel.

