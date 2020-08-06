Hong Kong Bourse May Reclaim Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 640 points or 2.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,930-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, thanks to support from technology stocks and decent economic data. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the financials and properties were mitigated by support from the oil companies.

For the day, the index dropped 171.96 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 24,930.58 after trading between 24,641.09 and 25,201.44.

Among the actives, CK Infrastructure plummeted 2.93 percent, while China Mobile plunged 2.61 percent, BOC Hong Kong tanked 1.83 percent, Sino Land tumbled 1.78 percent, China Mengniu Dairy skidded 1.63 percent, Power Assets Holdings retreated 1.50 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) soared 1.46 percent, CNOOC spiked 1.41 percent, Wharf Real Estate accelerated 1.21 percent, Tencent Holdings declined 0.98 percent, CITIC surrendered 0.94 percent, Techtronic Industries dropped 0.93 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas sank 0.72 percent, AAC Technologies shed 0.71 percent, Sands China lost 0.67 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.65 percent, AIA Group slid 0.49 percent, China Resources Land added 0.30 percent, New World Development and Sun Hung Kai Properties both dipped 0.26 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical slipped 0.25 percent, Ping An Insurance was down 0.24 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.22 percent, WH Group eased 0.14 percent and Galaxy Entertainment was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks showed a lack of direction in Thursday's early trade before showing a strong move to the upside in the afternoon, sending the NASDAQ to another fresh record closing high.

The Dow added 185.46 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 27,386.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 109.67 points or 1.00 percent to end at 11,108.07 and the S&P 500 rose 21.39 points or 0.64 percent to close at 3,349.16.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street reflected substantial gains by big-name tech companies like Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Positive sentiment was generated by a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back more than expected last week. The Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on July's employment situation later today.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington, as Democrats and Republicans continued to negotiate over a new coronavirus relief bill, with both sides suggesting an agreement will eventually be reached.

Crude oil futures snapped a four-day winning streak and ended lower on Thursday as traders weighed crude demand and supply levels amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September fell $0.24 or 0.6 percent at $41.95 a barrel.

