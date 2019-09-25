Hong Kong Bourse May Reclaim 26,000-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had snapped the six-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 1,140 points or 3.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,940-point plateau although it's likely to rebound again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm as the impeachment drama starts to unfold in Washington. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 335.65 points or 1.28 percent to finish at 25,945.35 after trading between 25,917.68 and 26,190.56.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 3.69 percent, while AAC Technologies plunged 3.12 percent, Henderson Land tumbled 2.65 percent, WH Group skidded 2.28 percent, Tencent Holdings retreated 2.15 percent, AIA Group declined 2.04 percent, Techtronic Industries contracted 1.87 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dropped 1.82 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas sank 1.81 percent, CNOOC shed 1.76 percent, Sands China lost 1.66 percent, China Mengniu Dairy fell 1.20 percent, Ping An Insurance slid 0.94 percent, China Life Insurance dipped 0.86 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.76 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slipped 0.64 percent and China Mobile was down 0.38 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks showed a lack of direction Wednesday before moving firmly into positive territory.

The Dow added 162.94 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 26,970.71, the NASDAQ spiked 83.76 points or 1.05 percent to 8,077.38 and the S&P 500 rose 18.27 points or 0.62 percent to 2,984.87.

Stocks moved to the upside in reaction to the release of the memorandum of President Donald Trump's controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as impeachment proceedings continue.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. new home sales rebounded strongly in August following a sharp pullback a month prior.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories for a second straight week. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for November ended down $0.80 or 1.4 percent at $56.49 a barrel.

