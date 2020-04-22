Hong Kong Bourse May Reclaim 24,000-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 580 points or 2.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 23,900-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, supported by a rebound in crude oil prices and stimulus hopes. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the green.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the casinos and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index climbed 99.81 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 23,893.36 after trading between 23,483.31 and 23,939.29.

Among the actives, China Mobile surged 2.67 percent, while Tencent Holdings soared 2.20 percent, Sands China spiked 1.99 percent, Galaxy Entertainment accelerated 1.67 percent, WH Group jumped 1.59 percent, Techtronic Industries climbed 1.09 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 0.79 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.76 percent, CITIC gathered 0.67 percent, China Resources Land skidded 0.65 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas retreated 0.58 percent, New World Development declined 0.57 percent, China Mengniu Dairy perked 0.56 percent, AAC Technologies sank 0.54 percent, CNOOC shed 0.36 percent, BOC Hong Kong lost 0.21 percent, AIA Group eased 0.07 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.06 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical, Industrial and Commercial Bank and Hang Lung Properties were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 456.94 points or 1.99 percent to finish at 23,475.82, while the NASDAQ spiked 232.15 points or 2.81 percent to 8,495.38 and the S&P 500 soared 62.75 points or 2.29 percent to 2,799.31.

The rally on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to a substantial rebound in oil prices after the historic drop earlier this week when the front month crude oil contract turned negative for the first time in history.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.21 or 19.1 percent at $13.78 a barrel, after having dropped to a low of $10.26 earlier in the session. Prices had hit a high of $16.20 before paring some gains.

Buying interest was also generated by news that the Senate has passed a new bill to provide funding for hospitals and small businesses and expand coronavirus testing. The $484 billion aid package was approved unanimously by the Senate and now heads to the House, which could approve the bill as soon as later today.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide March data for consumer prices later today; in February, inflation jumped 2.2 percent on year.

